MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Birthing Suites at Springhill Medical Center are changing their COVID-19 guidelines due to the amount of COVID-19 cases that have been reported recently. The following precautions will be put into place for the labor and delivery department: Two support people are allowed during labor. They will be required to get […]

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO