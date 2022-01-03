RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Slams Fashion Critic: ‘Just a Bitter Weirdo’

Sophy Holland/Bravo

Not here for the haters! Leah McSweeney wasted no time shutting down a troll who had some not-so-nice things to say about her recent fashion choices.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2, to share a snap from her trip to the Dominican Republic.

In the photo, the Married to the Mob founder rocked a “That Bitch” baseball cap from her brand, a tie-dye skirt with cutouts and a black crop top. She accessorized the look with a mini black bag, pink slides and gold jewelry.

While most of the comments were filled with strings of fire emojis, one user wasn’t a fan. The follower wrote, “Leah can’t dress … sorry not sorry.” In response, McSweeney said, “Leah literally doesn’t give two s—ts what anyone thinks about her style.”

She also took to Instagram Stories to explain her frustration. “I really try to not pay too much attention to negativity on Instagram because there is much of it,” she captioned a screenshot of the comment. “But this is funny because I clicked on this bitches profile.”

In the next slide, she shared an inspirational quote emphasizing the importance of sending “out love to strangers” that the fashion critic posted to her own grid. McSweeney captioned the photo: “And this is the type of s—t she posts. Lol! Guess you aren’t a spiritual bad ass sweetie! Just a bitter weirdo who makes ugly bead bracelets.”

To wrap up the whole saga, McSweeney shared a bikini phtoo from her time in the Dominican Republic. “Anyway back to being that b—tch,” she captioned the picture.

This isn’t the first time McSweeney has responded to fashion critics. In fact, she had some choice words for costar Ramona Singer during the Tuesday, July 27, episode of RHONY.

After Singer, 64, said that she would help promote McSweeney’s fashion line, which she incorrectly called “Leah Mob” and “Mob Something,” McSweeney quipped, “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my s—t, I don’t need you wearing my s—t.”

Rihanna even got involved in the tiff, taking to Instagram to share a selfie in her Married to the Mob t-shirt. “What was said @ramonasinger? #RHONY,” she captioned the photo. Naturally, the Happy Place Brand founder jumped into the comments section. “I love you so much😂❤️🔥,” she wrote.

