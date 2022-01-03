ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Slams Fashion Critic: ‘Just a Bitter Weirdo’

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyKPw_0dbmcRkq00
Sophy Holland/Bravo

Not here for the haters! Leah McSweeney wasted no time shutting down a troll who had some not-so-nice things to say about her recent fashion choices.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2, to share a snap from her trip to the Dominican Republic.

In the photo, the Married to the Mob founder rocked a “That Bitch” baseball cap from her brand, a tie-dye skirt with cutouts and a black crop top. She accessorized the look with a mini black bag, pink slides and gold jewelry.

While most of the comments were filled with strings of fire emojis, one user wasn’t a fan. The follower wrote, “Leah can’t dress … sorry not sorry.” In response, McSweeney said, “Leah literally doesn’t give two s—ts what anyone thinks about her style.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WGo7_0dbmcRkq00
Courtesy Leah McSweeney/Instagram

She also took to Instagram Stories to explain her frustration. “I really try to not pay too much attention to negativity on Instagram because there is much of it,” she captioned a screenshot of the comment. “But this is funny because I clicked on this bitches profile.”

In the next slide, she shared an inspirational quote emphasizing the importance of sending “out love to strangers” that the fashion critic posted to her own grid. McSweeney captioned the photo: “And this is the type of s—t she posts. Lol! Guess you aren’t a spiritual bad ass sweetie! Just a bitter weirdo who makes ugly bead bracelets.”

To wrap up the whole saga, McSweeney shared a bikini phtoo from her time in the Dominican Republic. “Anyway back to being that b—tch,” she captioned the picture.

This isn’t the first time McSweeney has responded to fashion critics. In fact, she had some choice words for costar Ramona Singer during the Tuesday, July 27, episode of RHONY.

After Singer, 64, said that she would help promote McSweeney’s fashion line, which she incorrectly called “Leah Mob” and “Mob Something,” McSweeney quipped, “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my s—t, I don’t need you wearing my s—t.”

Rihanna even got involved in the tiff, taking to Instagram to share a selfie in her Married to the Mob t-shirt. “What was said @ramonasinger? #RHONY,” she captioned the photo. Naturally, the Happy Place Brand founder jumped into the comments section. “I love you so much😂❤️🔥,” she wrote.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Tinsley Mortimer Is Interested In A Reality TV Return

Tinsley Mortimer left Real Housewives of New York in a truly unique fashion. After an on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Kluth, word on the street was that he gave her an ultimatum. She could move to move to Chicago and stop filming in the middle of RHONY or she they would be done. We aren’t really […] The post Real Housewives Alum Tinsley Mortimer Is Interested In A Reality TV Return appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Person
Rihanna
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#Instagram Stories
In Style

Mandy Moore Joins Oprah and a Long List of Celebs Who Love This Female-Founded Jumpsuit Brand

We've always had a hunch that Mandy Moore has a heart of gold, and her latest act of kindness leaves no doubt. The actress recently posted a photo of herself modeling a Rivet Utility jumpsuit to raise awareness for the brand, which is currently donating 20 percent of proceeds to The Loveland Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to communities of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Emily in Paris Fashion Moment

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Lily Collins Loves THIS About The Show. Lily Collins is owning her latest obsession: Her Emily in Paris wardrobe!. The beloved Netflix show, which debuted its second season on Dec. 22, is known for stunningly chic outfits. And while Collins IRL famously rocks the red carpet, she does still covet some of her on-screen character Emily's costumes.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

And Just Like That... Fashion Recap Episode 5: Carrie Ditches Heels?!

Somehow, Carrie’s And Just Like That... wardrobe just keeps getting kookier—though you can’t exactly blame her for the eccentricities shown in episode 5, which finds her loaded up on painkillers. She needs to get hip surgery, which makes for two equally huge life changes: She’s forced to both confront her age and ditch wearing heels. The latter feels just about as Earth-shattering as—spoiler alert—Miranda hooking up with Carrie’s boss in Carrie’s kitchen. In other major developments, Miranda admits that she has a drinking problem, and Charlotte does her best to accept that the 12-year-old she knows as her daughter Rose now goes by Rock and uses they/them pronouns. But fashion-wise, this episode is all about Carrie. Here, a recap of her latest notable looks.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Lily Collins Reacts to Defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ Poster: ‘I Can’t Say I Love the New Look, Em’

A poster for Netflix series “Emily in Paris” got the graffiti treatment, but star Lily Collins took it in style. On Sunday, Collins shared an Instagram video showing a man walking down the street, but stopping in awe/shock when he spots a defaced “Emily in Paris” poster. In addition to some scribbles over the show title, Emily’s eyes and nose have been given a pink, almost zombie-like hue, with skeleton-esque squiggles over the character’s mouth.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Leah McSweeney Recently Had COVID-19

I feel like there have been two ever-present questions in my mind over the past two years or so. One, when is this freakin’ pandemic going to be over and done with? Secondly, what the hell is going on with the Real Housewives of New York? One is obviously more serious than the other, but […] The post Leah McSweeney Recently Had COVID-19 appeared first on Reality Tea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Watch Real Housewives Get Ready to Model Project Runway Designs: 'I Got to Put My Spanx On'

We can't think of any better models than the Real Housewives to strut down the catwalk on Project Runway. On Thursday night's episode of Project Runway, ladies from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Orange County and New York City are each paired with a contestant who is given the ultimate challenge: design her showstopping Real Housewives reunion look. Even better — Andy Cohen is the guest judge!
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy