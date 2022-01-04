New Antibody Test From Oklahoma Blood Institute Gives Insight To Protection Against COVID-19

A new test is giving insight to where people stand when it comes to COVID-19 protection. Oklahomans who donate blood can now expect to have more information about their health.

“The prior test only detected natural infection from covid-19. This new test also detects antibody from the vaccines whether that is booster or just the vaccine itself,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

OBI said the new antigen test can tell vaccinated people how effective the vaccine is against the virus.

“If they get a positive result more than likely that is because of the vaccine and the booster. That tells them that those antibodies are in their system and that they are more effective towards fighting off the virus,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said it also helps unvaccinated people decide if they should get vaccinated.

“I know a lot of Oklahomans are out there deciding whether they should get the vaccine at all, whether they should get the booster. If they come in and donate blood, they will have more information on where they stand,” he said.

Every person who donates blood will be able to take the test. Donors will have access to the results on their donor portal.

“The fact that we are year three into the pandemic we felt it was important to provide extra information for our donors who donate their time and their blood for us,” said the Public Relations Manager.

Cunningham hopes the new test will increase donations.

“Our donations are down this time of year so we are hopefully that the new antibody test will provide more incentive to our donors in addition to saving lives,” he said.

OBI is providing the antibody test throughout this month. People can make an appointment online or just walk-in.