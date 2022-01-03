ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And The Top-Performing Dow Jones Stock Of 2021 Is…

By Ryan James
Cover picture for the article2021 was a year of ups and downs for the stock market—and for the economy as a whole—but through it all, one particular stock delivered BIG returns and came out on top of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. That stock was (can I get a drumroll, please?)…....

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.01%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.01%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.96%.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.67% to $3,265.08 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $508.00 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Dow Jones Falls, Treasury Yields Rise After Weak Jobs Report; Tesla Stock Reverses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 50 points early Friday, as Treasury yields ticked higher after a weaker-than-expected December jobs report. Shares of Ford Motor climbed in morning trade. And Tesla stock reversed lower, as it seeks to regain a key level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose...
