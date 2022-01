Greetings, friends! It’s Cosmo the Library Cat again. Well, we’ve made it to the end of another year! Lounging in my fleecy bed at the Grand County Public Library, gazing out at the wintery trees, I’ve been reflecting on all the kindness shown to me throughout the year. Nice people have brought me all sorts of treats (even fresh catnip!) and so many have stopped to pet me gently and respectfully. The librarians are also feeling happy and well cared for as they munch on yummy cookies and confections that have been delivered to them recently. They wanted me to be sure and tell you all thank you for showing us that you care. This is a marvelous community and we feel so lucky to be here with all of you! Library cats and staff alike wish you a very Happy New Year!

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO