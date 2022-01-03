ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

18-year-old woman admits to killing off-duty Cleveland cop during carjacking: prosecutor

By Joshua Rhett Miller
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old Ohio woman charged with killing an off-duty Cleveland cop during a New Year’s Eve carjacking has admitted to the slaying, a prosecutor said Monday.

Tamara Unique McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, confessed to fatally shooting Officer Shane Bartek, 25, at an apartment complex on Cleveland’s West Side, where the cop who joined the department in 2019 was shot twice in the back during an ambush Friday, Cleveland.com reported.

McLoyd, who was charged with aggravated murder, told investigators following her arrest early Saturday that she shot Bartek, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Jose Torres told a judge during her first court appearance Monday.

McLoyd “ambushed” Bartek and shot him after he tried to fight back during an ensuing struggle, according to police and court records cited by the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAwwf_0dbmbLfV00
Tamara Unique McLoyd admitted to killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer in a carjacking on December 31, 2021.

Torres said Monday McLoyd then drove off in Bartek’s car and later gave the vehicle to Anthony Butler Jr., 25, who was arrested after a high-speed chase. The pursuit reportedly ended in nearby Euclid when Butler crashed into a fence.

Investigators also recovered a gun in Bartek’s stolen car believed to be the firearm used to shoot the officer, police said. Butler has been charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfXd1_0dbmbLfV00
Officer Shane Bartek was shot twice in the back in an ambush at an apartment complex in Cleveland.

A Cleveland municipal judge set McLoyd’s bond at $5 million on the aggravated murder charge while advising her to get an attorney for her next hearing set for Jan. 11, WJW reported.

“Thank you so much,” McLoyd told Judge Suzan Marie Sweeney.

McLoyd was also charged with robbing a Cleveland pizza shop in November and is being eyed by investigators in several armed heists across the Cleveland area. Sweeney set her bond in the November case at $125,000, according to court records cited by Cleveland.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ8LZ_0dbmbLfV00
Police at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpF8S_0dbmbLfV00
McLoyd confessed to shooting Bartek and stealing his car.

At the time of her arrest, McLoyd was also on probation following convictions in Lorain County and had been previously charged with misdemeanor theft in Berea, the outlet reported.

Butler, who was arrested late Friday, has also been ordered held on $5 million bond, WOIO reported. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Mom Whose Son Drowned Found Shot To Death Along With Other Son Months Later

A Pittsburgh mother who recently lost her son to drowning has been found shot to death along with another son and relative. Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, her 13-year-old son Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28 were found shot to death in their home during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, December 31, local WTAE-TV reports. It’s not clear how Hill was related to the mother and son.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
WGN News

Man arrested after 17-year-old’s body found in Harvey alley

HARVEY, Ill. — Police provided an update Friday on the death investigation of a 17-year-old whose body was set on fire and found in a Harvey alley. Isaiah Davis’ body was found in an alley near 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28. During a press conference Friday morning, Harvey investigators said the man […]
HARVEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Cleveland Com#Wjw
CBS DFW

Toddler Accidentally Shoots 3-Month-Old Sibling Outside Granbury Walmart, Police Say

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old mother and her baby were injured on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after a shooting outside Walmart on U.S. Highway 377. Granbury police said the shooting, which happened just before 11:30 a.m., was accidental. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said the woman’s 1-year-old picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and the center console and the gun discharged one time, hitting her 3-month-old. Police said both children were inside the truck while their mother was outside. The bullet also stuck her in the chest. The mother was rushed to a Fort Worth hospital in serious condition by air and the baby was taken to a Fort Worth hospital by ground. Her baby’s injury isn’t life threatening, according to police. The children’s 26-year-old father was standing standing at the rear of the truck, police said.  
GRANBURY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen dies after being accidentally shot by police officer father

The 15-year-old son of a North Carolina police officer who was shot in the head by his father in an apparent accident last week has died.The teenager was shot at his home in Onslow County’s Haw Branch Road at around 4.30pm on 27 December by his father, who works for the Jacksonville police department.The Onslow County sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday that the boy had died.The teen had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Centre from where he was later transferred to Vidant Medical Centre, where he was declared dead.Police are investigating the shooting and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Woman charged in death of off-duty Cleveland police officer following 'ambush'

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A woman was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a young off-duty officer who was fatally shot during a carjacking. Cleveland Police announced Jan. 1 that the night prior at approximately 6 p.m., the 25-year-old off-duty officer identified as Shane Bartek was involved in an "aggravated robbery motor vehicle incident" at 4320 Rocky River Drive. Bartek was reportedly in an apartment building’s parking lot when he was approached by the suspect, who had a gun. Cleveland Police said a "struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the subject."
CLEVELAND, OH
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy