Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Steels Itself With 84 RS Rating

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is the largest steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. Steel Dynamics (STLD) is making new investments for increasing the production capacity, which many analysts didn't seem to recall. The company is also changing its product offering for the year 2023 to deal with the demand of the automotive and construction sector. In my opinion, with new investments in capacity building and additional acquisitions, we could soon see a price mark of $105. Yes, as always, there are some regulatory risks, but the current price mark of $59-$69 looks very cheap. I am buying.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO