Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Steels Itself With 84 RS Rating

Are These The Best Steel Stocks To Buy In January 2022?. The pandemic put many commodity stocks in the stock market on slippery ground last year and steel was no exception. However, as the economy continues to recover, demand for construction metals and materials would recover as well, given the cyclical nature of the industry. For this reason, steel stocks have been and continue to rise as major steel-consuming sectors place their orders. Generally, these sectors include the automotive, construction, and machinery sectors. Besides the pandemic, steel prices have also witnessed an unprecedented surge in the past year due to tight supply conditions and low steel inventory throughout the supply chain.
Comments / 0