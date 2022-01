DALTON, Ga. – The No. 1 Loyola Wolf Pack traveled to Dalton, Georgia, Thursday for their fourth road Southern States Athletic Conference matchup in their first five league games, leaving with a 86-56 win over Dalton State. Loyola improved to 5-0 in SSAC play after Thursday’s win, also moving its overall record to a program-best 16-0. Loyola’s highly-anticipated matchup with No. 3 Talladega College set for Saturday has been postponed, so the next time the Pack hits the court will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse against No. 11 Stillman College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

