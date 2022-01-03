Union rat turns nose up at chicken restaurant build
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local building trades workers are apparently not very happy with the project to build a new Chick-fil-A in Austintown. About a dozen of them...www.wytv.com
Embrace the new business going up in Austintown !! Not everything needs built by Union Workers!
The project had been going on for a few months. There must've many opportunities to put in competing bids.
