Texas lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

The Hill
 4 days ago
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Patrick's reelection campaign announced on Monday that he experienced mild symptoms last week and tested positive for the virus. Though he has since tested negative, he is still isolating in his home in Houston, a press release from his campaign said.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” Allen Blakemore, Patrick's campaign senior advisor, said in the release.

Patrick has previously said that he is vaccinated but has also been critical of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,892 new confirmed cases as of its last update on Dec. 30.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that the state asked for federal assistance to help with COVID-19 testing and treatment as the highly contagious omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.

“Testing sites, additional medical staff, and continued shipments of therapeutics from the federal government will help us continue to save lives and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote.

The governor, who has been a leading opponent of President Biden 's vaccine mandates, suggested last week that the president wasn't doing enough to help states fight the virus.

"Biden vows full federal support to help states combat COVID. But he’s not," Abbott wrote in a tweet.

The Hill

