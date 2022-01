The Big Lie is the colloquial term for saying that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud and stolen from Donald Trump. Propagandizing from prominent Republicans resulted in an endless series of pointless audits and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that left several people dead. One year after that attack on January 6, Texas Republicans are still running with the Big Lie.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO