GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 has risen exponentially in the new year. Since December 1, Vidant Health says they’ve seen a 340% increase in the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate. As of this week, the positivity rate now sits at 32%, which is above the state average of 29.7%.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO