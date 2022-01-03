ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 12:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Clinton; Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may experience large snow drifts. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds gusts will be along the higher benches and sporadically impact the lower river valleys. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts will impact trees weighted down from recent heavy snows. Power outages may result.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches or higher possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Lynn Canal and Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slippery conditions will develop. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Amounts are uncertain at this time, but could be higher than the 10 to 20 inches forecasted due to faster arrival of snow or longer duration of the cold air. Wet and heavy snow could challenge rooftops, decks, and boats with extremely heavy loads. Pay close attention to your local avalanche forecast especially for those near steep terrain. With possible rain over a deep snowpack next week, flooding is also an increasing concern.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Period of Windy Conditions this Evening Stronger southeast surface winds are developing over portions of northern Iowa this evening in response to low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. Winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph will be possible; especially in the next few hours. Though the winds will still be gusty, the strongest winds should exit the region around midnight. Persons traveling this evening should be aware of the stronger winds; especially those driving high profile vehicles.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the snowmelt increasing runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continuing this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 19:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 06:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued early Saturday morning. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM PST Friday the stage was 21.9 feet. - The river crested near 24.0 feet late Thursday into early Friday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and should continue to subside through the weekend. - Minor flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in this area this evening. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 448 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Sylvan Beach to Rome and near Holland Patent and moving southeast at 10 MPH. Another, nearly stationary area of heavy snow was near Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville and Westernville. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rome, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville, Westernville and Yorkville. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 15:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cowlitz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing, but should continue to recede as the heaviest rain has ended. A number of roads remain closed due to high water across the area, but these should gradually open over the next several hours as water works its way through the river systems. - Low-lying and poor drainage areas, particularly near creeks and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Johnson, Logan, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Izard; Johnson; Logan; Marion; Montgomery; Newton; Polk; Pope; Scott; Searcy; Stone; Van Buren; Yell Freezing Drizzle Possible Early Saturday Data continues to show moisture increasing from the southwest overnight and into Saturday. Toward dawn Saturday, at or below freezing temperatures are expected across much of Arkansas, especially from northern into central sections of the state. As moisture meets cold air, patchy freezing drizzle could occur in places. Freezing drizzle will be most likely in the higher terrain of the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains of the north and west. While amounts will be mostly negligible, it will not take much to create a thin glaze of ice on exposed objects. Bridges and overpasses will be the most vulnerable to icing. Warming will occur as Saturday progresses, and any light wintry precipitation will end by mid to late morning. In the afternoon and evening, moisture will become more abundant, and this will lead to showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Isolated thunderstorms could produce hail. Until warming occurs Saturday morning, motorists should be aware of the possibility of light icing, mainly across the northern and western counties. Use caution and slow down where precipitation is observed, especially near bridges and overpasses.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

