ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, police discover

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CS33s_0dbmY6TO00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — New Hampshire authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Police believe Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 when they had responded to a call for service at a home in Manchester. She was 5 years old at the time. They learned of her disappearance last week, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader .

Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

Chief Allen Aldenberg said he found it concerning that the girl had just recently been reported missing. He told reporters police had little information regarding her whereabouts and not enough details to issue an Amber Alert.

“We don’t have answers to many questions we have,” Aldenberg said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

According to Aldenberg, police have been in touch with the girl’s family but don’t know who could be with her. Aldenberg said she was the only person being sought in her disappearance.

Over the weekend, the newspaper reported police were searching a property connected to the case and had a critical incident van parked in the driveway and a tent set up in the backyard. Property records show the home was sold in 2020. A person at the home told the newspaper she let police search the property but wasn’t allowed to talk about the case.

‘CTE is REAL’: Chiefs WR calls for help for Antonio Brown following latest incident

Investigators believe Harmony would be about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police. Aldenberg told the Union Leader the child was last enrolled in school in 2019.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and the Division for Children, Youth and Families are assisting in the case. They’re asking anyone with information about Harmony’s disappearance to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 12

Blessed Be
4d ago

no one besides mom and it dad thought of this little girl??? teacher neighbor uncle aunt friends 💩 everyone let this little angel down

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police: Shots fired during theft of catalytic converter in Manchester

MANCHESTER. Conn. (WTNH) – Shots were fired during a catalytic converter theft in Manchester early Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded to Hamlin Street around 3:34 a.m. for the report of an interrupted theft of a catalytic converter and shots fired. Police said a resident heard a power saw outside and saw a dark gray […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Serious crash closes Middle St. in Bristol Friday morning

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious crash has closed down a road in Bristol on Friday morning. Police said Middle Street between Lake Avenue and Battisto Road is closed due to a crash that occurred on Friday at 4:30 a.m. There is no word on any injuries that were sustained in the crash. No additional […]
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Wfla#The New Hampshire Union#Cte#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Crashes shut down portions of I-95 in Guilford, Mystic

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 is closed in two areas due to crashes Friday morning. The Department of Transportation said the southbound side of I-95 is closed between exits 58 and 57 in Guilford due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The northbound of I-95 is also closed between exits 90 and 91 in Mystic. State […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Road conditions improving as crews continue to clean up snow

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Cities and towns in Hartford County dealt with heavy snow falling on Friday morning. Snow created treacherous conditions on the roadways for several hours Friday morning. Crews are now working to clear the snow and conditions are improving. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin provided an update on conditions in the city just […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy