Austin FC’s Alex Ring signs two-year contract

 4 days ago

Austin FC captain Alex Ring signed a two-year contract on Monday that extends through the 2023 season and carries options for both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for the midfielder, who recorded four goals and three assists in 31 games (all starts) last season.

“My family and I are delighted to commit our future to such a great Club, welcoming city, and amazing fans,” Ring said. “Austin FC is building something special, and I can’t wait to get back out under the Verde lights at Q2 Stadium.”

Ring, 30, has 14 goals and 16 assists in 144 career games (143 starts) with NYCFC (2017-20) and Austin FC.

“Alex has consistently been one of the best at his position in Major League Soccer over the past few seasons,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said. “He is a terrific player with great character and leadership skills, and we are thrilled to keep him and his family in Austin as we continue to grow and improve.”

–Field Level Media

