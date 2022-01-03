ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Dynamo tab Paulo Nagamura as next coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWDQf_0dbmWr4q00

The Houston Dynamo announced Monday that Paulo Nagamura will be their next coach.

At 38, Nagamura will be the franchise’s youngest head coach. He comes over from Sporting Kansas City, with whom he coached for five years, including as head coach of their USL team.

He replaces Tab Ramos, who was fired by Houston in November. The Dynamo finished with a 6-16-12 record (30 points) to reside in the cellar of the Western Conference in 2021.

“This is a magnificent opportunity. Ownership and club leadership are committed to building a team that will truly make our fans proud,” Nagamura said. “As a player, I watched … previous Dynamo teams lift MLS Cups, win conference championships and I understand the responsibility that comes with this role. That is the bar, and I will work tirelessly to help the Dynamo return to the top tier of MLS.”

Nagamura began his professional career in 2005 with the LA Galaxy, with whom won the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup in his rookie season. He retired in 2016 after 12 seasons and 252 regular-season appearances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis City tabs Carnell as first head coach of MLS expansion club

The many soccer travels of Bradley Carnell have taken him to three continents, from Africa to Europe back to Africa and finally to North America. The next stop in his many journeys will be St. Louis, where he was named Wednesday as the first coach of St. Louis City SC, the Major League Soccer expansion team that begins play next year.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cherundolo
Person
Paulo Nagamura
Person
Tab Ramos
Person
Ricardo Pepi
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#The Houston Dynamo#Usl#Mls Cups#Lafc
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin tabbed to run USFL team

Arizona’s last two head coaches have both found new gigs in the past few months, and each will be in charge of a team set to make a big jump in the near future. Kevin Sumlin has been announced as the head coach of the Houston Gamblers, one of eight teams in the revived United States Football League. It will be Sumlin’s first coaching job since the UA fired him in December 2020 after three seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy