WIC participants can get more fruit & veg

SOUTH CAROLINA — Participants of the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) can cash in on extra healthy fruits and vegetables until spring 2022. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which manages the state’s WIC program, announced that a temporary cash value benefit (CVB) increase introduced in the fall has been extended from Dec. 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

CVB increases for healthy foods are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers. The CVBs for fruit and vegetable purchases will remain at the following amounts for qualifying families:

• $24 for children.

• $43 for pregnant and postpartum women.

• $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, state WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC families’ futures.”

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. The program serves eligible women, infants and children up to age five, and WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services.

To protect the health of WIC participants and staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WIC participants are no longer required to visit a clinic. All services are provided only through remote services by telephone. Applying for WIC is as easy, all you need to do is call 1-855-472-3432 to make an over-the-phone WIC appointment.

Visit www.scdhec.gov/wic for more information.