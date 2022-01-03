ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WIC participants can get more fruit & veg

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago

SOUTH CAROLINA — Participants of the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) can cash in on extra healthy fruits and vegetables until spring 2022. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which manages the state’s WIC program, announced that a temporary cash value benefit (CVB) increase introduced in the fall has been extended from Dec. 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

CVB increases for healthy foods are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers. The CVBs for fruit and vegetable purchases will remain at the following amounts for qualifying families:

• $24 for children.

• $43 for pregnant and postpartum women.

• $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, state WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC families’ futures.”

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. The program serves eligible women, infants and children up to age five, and WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services.

To protect the health of WIC participants and staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WIC participants are no longer required to visit a clinic. All services are provided only through remote services by telephone. Applying for WIC is as easy, all you need to do is call 1-855-472-3432 to make an over-the-phone WIC appointment.

Visit www.scdhec.gov/wic for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

DHEC updates COVID-19 Isolation and quarantine guidance

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has updated its isolation and quarantine guidance to reflect certain aspects of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated federal guidance issued earlier this week. Below are key points of DHEC’s current recommendations:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newberry Observer

Get ready for Grinding of the Greens

NEWBERRY — As Christmas is just around the corner, many may wonder what to do with their Christmas trees and wreaths when it is time to say goodbye. Well, it just so happens that the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful have you covered with their annual Grinding of the Greens.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

DHEC reviewing CDC recommendations

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reviewing both Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR) released by the CDC on Dec. 17, evaluating the effectiveness of a “test-to-stay” strategy for students in K-12 grades. This strategy would allow schools to...
EDUCATION
Newberry Observer

DHEC supports CDC; Pfizer and Moderna vaccines preferred

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday it is advising citizens to receive the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine brands over the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) brand, due to a higher efficacy rate found in the former two, and the rare but serious side effect related to blood clotting that is associated with the Janssen vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Newberry Observer

National Family Literacy Month celebrated

NEWBERRY — National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November, and was done so here in Newberry County. This month-long celebration emphasizes the work literacy programs do to empower families and create a foundation for children’s learning experiences. The Newberry Family Literacy team acts as...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves basketball collecting animal shelter donations

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletics has announced a partnership with the Newberry County Animal Care and Control. At the next home basketball game (Saturday, December 18), Newberry College Athletics will be accepting donations for the shelter for the holiday season. Some of the items that the shelter needs are:
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy