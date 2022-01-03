ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NFPA encourages prompt removal of Christmas trees, as nearly one-third of Christmas tree fires occur in January

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czsUw_0dbmWHk200

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly one-third (30 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.

With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

Where can you recycle your Christmas tree after the holidays?

Carli notes that fresh Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees.

According to the latest NFPA winter holiday fire data, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees, resulting in two civilian deaths, 12 civilian injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage, on average each year between 2015 and 2019.

Overall, fires that begin with Christmas trees represent a very small but notable part of the U.S. fire problem, considering that they are generally in use for a short time each year.

Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Donate it to create new fish habitats

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, NFPA recommends using the local community’s recycling program, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. NFPA also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations to ensure that they remain in good condition:

  • Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.
  • As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.
  • Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.
  • Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

For more information on home fire safety all winter long, visit a winter safety campaign NFPA promotes annually with the U.S. Fire Administration .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Nfpa#Structure Fires#Fire Protection#Outreach And Advocacy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale School District works to hire more bus drivers amidst new COVID-19 surge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The recent spike in COVID-19 cases could create more issues for an already-strained workforce in local schools. Even before this pandemic, there was a school bus driver shortage across the country, but the Springdale Public Schools Transportation Director said that has become more and more of an issues since COVID-19 came […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New science-based program is implemented in Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. – You may remember “See Spot Run” as a crucial step in learning to read.But the Joplin School District is moving to a new approach, focusing on science and how young brains make the literacy connection. It’s called “LETRS,” which stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. “Kids, how they […]
JOPLIN, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACHI’s COVID-19 map shows record increase in school districts in red, purple zones

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced January 5 in a single week, the number of Arkansas public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period has seen a nearly five-fold increase. The state went from 28 school districts to 138.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

City of Fayetteville accepts grant to create trust fund for climate refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville plans to create a trust fund to help aid refugees displaced by climate disasters such as fires, droughts and floods. Dr. Dick Bennett, founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology, donated $100,00 to the city in order to establish the fund. Mayor Lioneld Jordan […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy