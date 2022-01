VSIN’s basketball expert dives into a few emerging NBA betting issues. The MVP race has seemingly been whittled down to two contenders: Stephen Curry (+120 at BetMGM) and Kevin Durant (5/2). It makes sense to an extent. They are the best players on the best teams in their conferences, but a three-game losing streak for Brooklyn entering Wednesday had dropped them to second in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Bulls. If we’re running with the simple criteria of “best player on the best team,” then the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan deserves more respect in the MVP race.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO