Northampton, MA

Cooley Dickinson Hospital updates visitor policy after rise in COVID cases

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is updating its visitor policies after a rise of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Tuesday, inpatients in medical units and critical care units are allowed one visitor at a time and up to two visitors a day between 2 and 8 p.m.

Rapid omicron spread fuels workforce crunch

There are no visitor policy changes to the Emergency Department, Childbirth Center, Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy or Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology suite.

Emergency Room Patients: Allowed one visitor at a time, and the hospital requests that be the same visitor for the duration of your stay.

Behavioral Health Inpatients: Hours are limited from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy, Cardiovascular Interventional Suite : Patients are allowed one adult visitor however, visitors are not allowed in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).

Visitors are screened for COVID symptoms upon entering. Face masks are required, maintain social distancing and clean their hands often.

