ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Broken sewer line spills millions of gallons of waste into streets of California city

By Gabrielle Canon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEhsu_0dbmUpEy00
A 60-year-old sewer pipe failed, spilling millions of gallons of untreated sewage into Carson’s beaches and streets.

A large cleanup effort is under way in Los Angeles county after an estimated 8.5m gallons of raw sewage flooded through a neighborhood in the city of Carson, closing beaches and leaving toilet paper, feces and toxic residue strewn across nearby streets and sidewalks.

The spill occurred last Thursday when a 60-year-old sewer line failed, spewing sewage from a manhole and into the Dominguez Channel, a 15-mile flood-control waterway that eventually pours into the Pacific Ocean.

The failed 48-inch sewer main was due to be replaced within the year and was probably strained after strong rainstorms pelted southern California. LA county supervisor Janice Hahn has called for a full investigation into the cause of the spill, the largest on record for the area.

“A sewage spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable, and we need to understand what happened,” Hahn said in a statement. “The recent storm undoubtedly contributed to the spill but we need infrastructure that doesn’t fail when it rains.”

City officials said Monday that beaches in nearby Long Beach will remain closed as water quality testing continues. Several beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties were closed over the weekend after the spill and surfing, swimming and holiday events like the annual Polar Bear Swim – where locals have enjoyed a frigid New Year’s dip at Cabrillo beach for the past 70 years – had to be canceled. Hahn, who called the event a “treasured local tradition”, added that “canceling it is a terrible way to start off the year”.

The spill occurred just months after another environmental disaster affected the residents of Carson, a city that sits just north of Long Beach and south of downtown Los Angeles. The Dominguez Channel was recently plagued by an overpowering odor, described by residents as “the stench of death”, that caused headaches, respiratory problems and other health problems. Officials have attributed the odor to a warehouse fire that leeched chemicals into the 15-mile canal, killing plants and unleashing high amounts of hydrogen sulfide, also known as sewer gas.

The sewage flow has been stopped according to the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, and abnormal hydrogen sulfide levels were not detected in the area. The agency said that the affected streets and storm drains had been cleaned, and it will reimburse residents for car washes. Meanwhile, crews are still working to repair the pipe.

As of Sunday, LA County Sanitation District said plans were in place to “slip-line” the pipe, a process where a smaller 42-inch corrosion-resistant pipe is placed inside the 48-inch sewer, but that the materials wouldn’t be delivered until later in the week.

The process has been complicated by the line’s position near a freeway, which has also caused offramp closures.

This wasn’t the first time sewage spilled on to these streets of Carson. Resident Cesar Casillas told Fox11 Los Angeles it was the second spill that he and his neighbors have dealt with in five years.

“It’s something you don’t want to see ever,” Casillas said, describing the noxious smell that lingered days into the cleanup effort. “There is still toilet paper smudged into the soil,” he added. “My children can’t play out here – I don’t think it’s safe.”

Comments / 35

demoman6
3d ago

With all the people shitting in the streets in plain sight I’m surprised they noticed the sewage spill at all.

Reply(2)
15
reelman
3d ago

So double dosing the ocean. They rinse the human waste, no not people, from the streets into the stormwater drains into the Bay and Ocean. But yeah I need to trade my little 4 cylinder car for electric to help the planet.

Reply(1)
7
Elvis Jones
4d ago

This is an example of why unionized government worker jobs in some city departments should be outsourced to private sector companies like American Water Works for example. The city water department should be outsourced to a private sector company.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wxxv25.com

Waveland Paving Project: City reclaims streets with $2.5 million

Waveland paves the way for a fresh look, the city will spend 2022 rehabilitating its streets in a $2.5 million paving project. The first of the three phases will be finished during the first half of the year as crews tackle small reclamation projects on more than 50 streets around town.
WAVELAND, MS
ijpr.org

California approves new emergency water wasting rules

James Nachbaur is with the California State Water Board. He says the new rules pertain to wasteful outdoor water use. “These range from things like washing impervious surfaces with water when you could use a broom,” he says. “It also prohibits wasteful uses like irrigating your lawn during a rainstorm or immediately before or after its raining.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Telegraph

Drought-stricken California goes to war on water waste

Residents of California face fines of up to $500 (£370) for watering their lawns 48 hours after rainfall, under new rules designed to reduce the effects of droughts. Under regulations adopted by the State Water Resources Control Board, fines can be applied to those who water their grass within 48 hours of rainfall, fill decorative fountains or wash their cars without a shutoff nozzle on the hose.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
citywatchla.com

Why I Drove 80 Miles Across Southern California on Surface Streets

“You’re lucky to have freeways—when I was a kid, we didn’t have freeways,” she used to say. But that didn’t stop my brother and me from whining about congestion on the 10 during long drives to see her relatives in Redlands. She’d respond to our complaints with the Southern California version of “when I was your age, I had to walk six miles through the snow.”
HAWTHORNE, CA
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Sewer Pipe Is Damaged in Palm Coast’s L-Section, Causing Spill

A sewer line break was reported to the Palm Coast officials on Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews found that there was a sewer line failure on Laramie Drive east of Lake Success Drive, causing a wastewater spill. The spill appears to have been caused by damage to the pipe, possibly due to construction in the area.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Flood#Chemicals#Beaches#Uban Construction#The Dominguez Channel#Polar Bear Swim
KTLA

California imposes new water restrictions with $500 fines

For the second time in a decade, Californians will face mandatory restrictions governing their outdoor water use as the state endures another drought and voluntary conservation efforts have fallen short. The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are fairly mild — no watering lawns for 48 hours after a rainstorm or […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
upr.org

Logan begins the 'conditioning' process for new $150 million sewer plant

Trucks move a lot of products and materials into Logan each day, but some shipments coming in on tankers this month might be a first: sewage. What could Logan possibly want with other people’s excrement? Well, it’s actually going to be quite useful to the city in creating the right bacterial environment to get its new $150 million wastewater treatment facility operational.
LOGAN, UT
Phys.org

Inefficient California ports cost farmers billions

Between wildfires, drought, a trade war, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few years have been hard on California farmers. But recent research by agricultural economists from UC Davis and the University of Connecticut suggests that economic losses to California agriculture from recent supply chain disruptions may have an even greater economic impact. Their models estimate that there was a 17% decline in the value of containerized agricultural exports between May and September 2021, resulting from recent port congestion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

Pipe That Spilled 8.5 Million Gallons Of Sewage In Carson Was Built in 1961

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. The sewer line that broke in Carson last week...
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
KTVU FOX 2

California couple watch as snow-covered tree crashes on truck

A couple from Placerville, California, could only watch on as heavy snow led to a tree breaking and falling directly onto their truck on Dec 27. Betty Paasch captured the moment on camera, telling Storyful that her husband Mike was “just getting ready to move the truck” after the area “got a little more snow” than they expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mid-Hudson News Network

City gets $3.5 million for sewer repairs

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has been awarded an approximate $3.5 million state grant to reduce groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer system, combating the impacts of water runoff that can overwhelm the city’s sewer system and cause “combined sewer overflows” or CSOs. A chief...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

105K+
Followers
44K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy