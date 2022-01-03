Flood Advisory is in effect for Oahu until 1:30 p.m.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu on Monday at 10:19 a.m. The advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu on Monday at 10:19 a.m. The advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0