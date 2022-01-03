ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Flood Advisory is in effect for Oahu until 1:30 p.m.

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu on Monday at 10:19 a.m. The advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Light winds, dry weather are expected to continue into next week

Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers. A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.
