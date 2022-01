A man in Washington state was presumed dead Friday in flooding caused by heavy rains and snowmelt that closed an interstate and prompted evacuations, officials said. The 72-year-old man went outside in Cosmopolis in western Washington on Friday morning to move his car to higher ground and did not return, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle is thought to have been swept away, the agency said.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO