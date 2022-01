AVON LAKE, Ohio — As students return to class after winter break, some districts are implementing new plans and policies in response to increasing cases of COVID-19. Avon Lake City Schools announced on Dec. 30 they would be reinstituting a face mask requirement "for all staff and students PK-12." The announcement goes on to say the requirement will be in effect through at least Jan. 28, when it will be re-evaluated.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO