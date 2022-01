A hypodermic needle, also known as a sharp needle, is basically a small, thin, tube-like instrument with one pointed tip. It’s usually used with an electric syringe, a handheld device with a small plunger, or a hand-held device with both an electric plunger and a needle-like device. A syringe is inserted into the needle and then the needle is pushed back up into the syringe to be used. This is because the needle is actually smaller than the syringe. A major application of this type of injection is to treat chronic pain. This is often called “chronic migraine” and is very common. Many times a patient suffering from chronic pain will have pain coming from all over their head, neck, arms, and shoulders. This type of pain usually does not respond to medication. Many times a doctor will try to treat the pain with anti-inflammatory drugs and over the counter pain medications.

