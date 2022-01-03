ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Young Surprises Singer Covering His Song at a Nashville Bar [Watch]

By Jess
 5 days ago
They don't call Nashville "Music City" for nothing. On any given day, you can find live music at one of the city's numerous venues, and recently, Chris Young himself heard someone covering one of his songs, so he dropped in for a minute. Young documented the experience on TikTok...

