Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sky Greens, TruLeaf, Sanan Sino Science, GreenLand, Mirai

According to the new market research report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO