ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

One of America’s Greatest Summertime Lake Towns is in Missouri

By Mark Hespen
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's freezing outside so there is no better time than now to dream about warm weather and start to plan your summertime lake getaway, and a famous Missouri town makes the list of the 20 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns. The website thrillist.com ranked the 20 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 3

Related
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Dachshund Carried a Mile Away by Owl, Survives

If you don't believe that owls are strong, wait till you hear about what just happened to a Missouri dachshund. Fortunately, this flying dog story has a happy ending. KMOX in St. Louis shared the story of a Union, Missouri family. I first saw this story shared on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. They say that Bruce Hareford saw something fly above his car and then drop something. That something was a lost dachshund named Fiona. Bruce rescued the dog which survived the drop by the owl and eventually connected with the owner, Natalie Pollock, after he shared the dog's information on his Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Winter in Illinois is apparently worse than winter in Alaska

A website has ranked how miserable winters are in every state, and apparently, winter is more miserable in Illinois than in Alaska. Thrillist.com has come out with their ranking for States with the Worst Winters, and good old Illinois makes it into the top 10 ranked 9th on the list surprisingly ahead of Alaska which comes in at 13th on the list. Why does Illinois rank ahead of Alaska on their list, well on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Rootwad Park in Missouri is Hidden Gem in St. Louis

I am not sure if you would consider this park in St. Louis a park, but a hidden gem not many people know of. It sits abandoned at the edge of the Mississippi River and was started by a famous St. Louisin Bob Cassilly. A famous sculptor and entrepreneur who's been known for creating the City Museum and other parks throughout the city (Cementland). This abandoned park known as Rootwad Park sits right in the middle of industrial buildings (the Laclede Power Station and Cotton Belt Freight Depot) that once were open and productive in the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Lake Ozark, MO
State
Montana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Osage Beach, MO
KICK AM 1530

Abandoned Illinois Home Filled with Rare Classic Arcade Games

Someone could make a fortune restoring what was found in this abandoned Illinois home. Dozens of classic and in some cases rare arcade games were left behind in ruin. An urban explorer near St. Louis traveled to Alton, Illinois and captured video of what little remained of an abandoned home. Here's what Tony and his team said about what they found:
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Sadly Named the #1 Murder Capital of America – Again

It's not that much of a surprise and that fact alone is sad. St. Louis has just been ranked as the #1 murder capital in America. Neighborhood Scout does an annual ranking of cities and the number of murders within each area. They measure the number of murders per 1,000 residents and St. Louis is by far the highest rate and there isn't even a very close 2nd. Here's how they ranked St. Louis by their numbers:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri named one of the Best States for Homeschooling

With the pandemic ongoing many people have turned to homeschool their children, and Missouri is one of the highest-ranked states in the country for their homeschooling laws. According to the website verywellfamily.com, the state of Missouri is one of the best states for homeschooling your children. Homeschooling is becoming a more popular option for parents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a number of factors like parents working from home. The website says that homeschooling is legal in all 50 states but not all states have great laws to help make homeschooling easier, the website says this about the state of Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A Missouri City has the 2nd Most Job Opportunities in America

If you are looking for a new job, or just trying to see what opportunities are out there for work, then you need to be looking at one of Missouri's most important cities. Wallethub.com has come out with a list of 2022's Best Cities for Jobs and St. Louis, Missouri is very high on the list. The goal of the list is to give people looking for opportunities some different options on which cities are starting the new year with lots of openings, St. Louis overall ranks the 28th Best City for Jobs in 2022 in the main list BUT the main reason St. Louis is ranked that high on the list is that it ranks 2nd on the WalletHub list for job opportunities behind only Columbia, South Carolina, and right ahead of Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Also, the list says that St. Louis has the 13th best Job Market in the country, but it ranks really low (119th) on the list in Socio-economics, which is based on stats like income level, transportation costs, safety, family-friendliness, and more. To see the entire list for yourself click here!
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Geneva#Crystal Lake#United States#Summertime#Thrillist Com
KICK AM 1530

Wild Video of Crashes on Missouri’s I-55 After 2 Inches of Snow

I've seen major winter storms that involved less crashing than what happened on I-55 in Missouri after only a couple inches of snow as new video reveals. Dan Robinson does an amazing job of covering weather events in Missouri and today he shared crazy video of how traffic responded to a snow event that greatly affected I-55 in Missouri. Cautions and brakes are your friend, people.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KICK AM 1530

How Cold is it? Dude Shares Video of a Frozen Cracked Egg

Let's get this out of the way right from the beginning. This happened in North Dakota, but the temps there are virtually identical to here in Missouri and Illinois right now. A dude decided to go outside and crack and egg to see what would happen. It froze before it completely emptied onto the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Rivers and Creeks Where It’s Maybe Possible to Find Gold

How about a little gold prospecting...in Missouri. Believe it or not, it is possible and you don't have to travel far to try. This began out of pure curiosity. Since I grew up here, I know Missouri has lots of rivers and rocks so my mind took that to the next level. Is there gold in those rivers? My research has discovered that's a big "yes".
ECONOMY
KICK AM 1530

Enjoy the Sunset in This Treehouse BnB in MO Wine Country

Several years ago, I got hooked on a TV show called "Tree house Masters." It features Pete Nelson and his crew, going around the country, building custom tree houses. I also have spent way too much time watching another show, "Tiny House Nation," involving families doing the ultimate in downsizing.
LIFESTYLE
KICK AM 1530

Jefferson City, MO ranked as one of the 10 Worst State Capitals

According to one website, Jefferson City is nothing to write home about, and in fact, the site believes there aren't many state capital cities worse than Jeff City. A website called farandwide.com took the time to rank all 50 State Capitals from 50 (being the worst) all the way down to one, and Jefferson City in Missouri ended up in the bottom 10 of the list. The site has Jefferson City ranked 43rd on the list of State Capitals, only ahead of capital cities like Jackson, MS, Augusta, ME, and Baton Rouge, LA. The site says one of the major issues is that Jefferson City doesn't have an Interstate Highway that serves it, and goes on to say...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Advice on What to Do If You Win the $630M Powerball

With the announcement that Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has risen to $630 million dollars comes the latest asking of the question that, if we're honest, we've all asked ourselves, "What would I do if I won all that money?" Yes, I understand your chances of winning the Powerball is 1 in...
LOTTERY
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy