JCMC cardiovascular surgery department impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says patients requiring cardiac surgery at Johnson City Medical Center will be transferred to other local hospitals due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The health system announced Monday that “a significant majority” of employees in the medical center’s cardiovascular surgery department have tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees will remain out until cleared to return based on CDC guidance.

“In order to ensure a safe environment for patients, any patient who needs cardiac bypass surgery, or other procedures which require immediate backup by the Cardiovascular Operating Room Staff will be transferred after consultation with their surgeon and medical team to either Holston Valley Medical Center or Bristol Regional Medical Center based upon patient preference,” Ballad said in a press release. “This action is being taken solely for the protection of patients and staff, and we anticipate the resumption of the service as soon as the team members are able to return.”

Ballad said six of the nine people on JCMC’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team tested positive. The health system said no surgeons tested positive, only frontline staff. A majority of team members are vaccinated, according to Ballad.

According to a memo sent to Ballad Health team members, the medical center’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgery program is expected to have limited surgical capacities for the next five to 10 days.

“Emergent procedures such as dissections, aneurysms and open-heart surgeries will be evaluated on a case by-case basis by CVT team to determine transfer to a sister facility with coverage (BRMC or HVMC) is necessary,” the memo states. “Patients at JCMC currently under the care of the CVT team will continue to be managed by that team and should a patient develop a need for surgical intervention, the CVT team as noted above will work with HVMC or BRMC to facilitate a safe transfer.”

The memo also states, “As for emergent STEMIs (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarctions), JCMC will continue to provide the same interventional cardiology services we provide today for those patients.”

JCMC’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team will continue to support the hospital’s trauma team and the hospital will continue to provide level one trauma services, according to the memo.

