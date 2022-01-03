ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott Reacts To The Michael Gallup Injury News

By Hunter Hodies
 4 days ago
The Cowboys are going to be without a key contributor on offense for the rest of their season. Receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL during the game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals but is expected to make a full recovery for next season. This is a huge...

