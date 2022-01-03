Nicholls’ Ty Gordon Makes Conference History With Fourth-Straight Southland Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor
FRISCO, Texas (WGNO) – Nicholls’ Ty Gordon is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by GEICO.
Becoming the first student-athlete in league history to win four-straight weekly awards, Gordon extended his 20-point scoring streak to seven games with a career-high 29 points in the Colonels’ 104-90 loss to Purdue last Wednesday. His career-best nine made three-pointers set a Mackey Arena record and went down as the most made by an opponent against the Boilermakers.
Nicholls (8-6) opens play in the Southland Tip-Off Event against UIW at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday from the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.
Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Ty Gordon, Nicholls – Graduate Student – Guard – Tunica, Miss.
Registering his 10th 20-point outing of the season, Gordon connected on nine three-pointers to help the Colonels go toe-to-toe with No. 3 Purdue. He finished the contest with a game-high 29 points to go with five assists and two rebounds.
Gordon drilled his final three-point attempt of the first half and the first four from long range in the second period to make him 8-of-11 from three in the first 29 minutes. He finished with 17 of his 29 points in the second half ot he 104-90 shootout. Over his last seven games, Gordon is averaging 25.7 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting and six three-pointers per game at a 49.4 percent clip.
This marks Gordon’s fifth weekly award of the season and the seventh of his career, both matching the conference record.
Honorable Mention: Stephen Faramade, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Myles Lewis, McNeese; Carvell Teasett, Northwestern State.
2021-22 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Jan. 3 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Dec. 27 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Dec. 20 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Dec. 13 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Dec. 6 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Nov. 29 – Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans
Nov. 22 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Nov. 15 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
{Press release courtesy of the Southland Conference}Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0