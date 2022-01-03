Kern Public Health reports 3,092 new COVID-19 cases over holiday break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3,092 new COVID-19 cases today over the week-long holiday break. No new deaths were reported. Kern Public Health last reported new COVID-19 data on Dec. 27.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 165,859 cases and 1,918 deaths. The department says 49,520 residents have recovered and 107,535 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,810 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 131 are in a hospital and 34 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 561,838 tests have come back negative and 579 are pending.

There have been 96,622 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 28,073 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,743 in those under 18 and 14,287 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,601 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 440,923 fully vaccinated individuals and 479,728 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, 2021, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

There have been more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kern County, the department said in a social media post on Dec. 28.

