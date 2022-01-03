ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern Public Health reports 3,092 new COVID-19 cases over holiday break

By Marisel Maldonado
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3,092 new COVID-19 cases today over the week-long holiday break. No new deaths were reported. Kern Public Health last reported new COVID-19 data on Dec. 27.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 165,859 cases and 1,918 deaths. The department says 49,520 residents have recovered and 107,535 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,810 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 131 are in a hospital and 34 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 561,838 tests have come back negative and 579 are pending.

There have been 96,622 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 28,073 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,743 in those under 18 and 14,287 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,601 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 440,923 fully vaccinated individuals and 479,728 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, 2021, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

There have been more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kern County, the department said in a social media post on Dec. 28.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

KGET

Fog prompts school delays in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fog rolling into the county has caused some school districts to prompt fog delays Friday morning. The following schools have fog delays: Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour delay Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour delay Semitropic School District – Two-hour delay Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour delay […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CalCare: What’s inside California’s free healthcare plan proposal?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed bill and state constitutional amendment to create a free universal healthcare system in the state was unveiled in Sacramento on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1400 would establish universal healthcare under the name CalCare, providing “comprehensive universal single-payer health care coverage.” The amendment goes on to detail how the system would […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Kern Public Works will pick up bulky waste for free this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of their bulky household waste items for free this weekend. Kern County Public Works is holding a bulky waste collection event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at three locations in Bakersfield. Bulky waste drop off locations: Kern County […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California mask mandate extended through Feb. 15

California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended one month, through at least Feb. 15, amid surging cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Wednesday. The mandate went into effect on Dec. 15, 2021, and was set to expire Jan. 15, 2022. It requires that masks […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

One year later: The fractured legacy of the Capitol riots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The insurrection on January 6th wasn’t just another violent moment in our nation’s history. It was an inflection point, a boiling over of tensions between opposing versions of truth itself. “January 6th is a result, a physical manifestation of misinformation and unregulated information that has been out on the internet for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2021 fentanyl death numbers may show 84% increase year over year

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the percent change of fentanyl deaths from 2020 to 2021. The actual percent increase is 84 percent and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry was in KGET’s studios Wednesday renewing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate intake paused at Wasco State Prison due to COVID-19 outbreak

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco State Prison says it is not accepting any new inmates due to a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, there are 215 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates, and 217 new cases at the facility in the last 14 days. It’s the highest number of […]
WASCO, CA
