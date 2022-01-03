ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming trend continues Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect below-freezing temperatures once again Monday night with temperatures returning to normal Tuesday. The warming trend continues until a cold front arrives Wednesday night & Thursday. Rain will return for the upcoming weekend. Monday was a sunny and chilly day. Temperatures began in the low to middle 20s over...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

hoiabc.com

Freezing rain could create slick road conditions tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold overnight with mainly clear skies and lows near 10. Temperatures may begin to rise as we approach sunrise, so wake-up temps may be in the low to mid teens. Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning followed by...
PEORIA, IL
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WOKV

Cooler and breezy end to the week; warming trend this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — After a cold front moved through NE Florida early this morning, clouds will decrease and we’ll break out into sunny skies with temperatures on the cool side. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll stay in the low 60s and it’s going to be breezy. So it may feel chilly if you’re not in the sun or protected from the breeze.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE

