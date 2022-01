Chael Sonnen has backed up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s story of what went down at the end of his infamous retirement fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib submitted ‘the Highlight’ with a triangle choke in the second round. The Dagestani had the opportunity to finish the fight with an armbar but later admitted that he switched to the triangle because didn’t want to break Gaethje’s arm in front of his parents who were in attendance.

