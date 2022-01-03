ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Code blue shelters opening this week in Albany

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWQfd_0dbmPr7300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue alert effective Monday, January 3 thru Sunday, January 9. Additionally, a Code Blue Extreme alert has been issued for tonight with “real feel” temps dropping into single digits.

Code Blue is a humanitarian cold-weather program provided for homeless individuals in need of shelter. It is called when temperatures reach 32 degrees or less. Code Blue Extreme applies only when temperatures plummet below the 10-degree mark.

New year, new laws in New York State

Many people throughout Albany rely on Code Blue shelters for crucial services, including emergency shelter and hot meals. Albany County Residents in need can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the Interfaith Partnership Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.

Code Blue nights are potentially lethal for those experiencing homelessness. If you see someone in your area who needs assistance, please contact the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. Every Social Services district in the state must operate a Code Blue humanitarian cold-weather program. Contact your local homeless providers for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Society
Albany, NY
Society
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Blue#Emergency Shelter#Homelessness#Hatas#Lutheran Church#Social Services
NEWS10 ABC

Poestenkill councilmember says DOH no closer to finding a source of PFOA/PFAS

On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.
POESTENKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NEWS10 ABC

White House efforts to cover winter heating bills: What it means for the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Biden Administration distributed another $4.5 billion in funds Thursday to help low-income Americans cover heating costs this winter, with the most money being distributed to cold-weather states. New York State is set to receive nearly $900 million in funding, a welcome contribution for Capital Region residents who have recently seen […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy