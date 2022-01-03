Code blue shelters opening this week in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue alert effective Monday, January 3 thru Sunday, January 9. Additionally, a Code Blue Extreme alert has been issued for tonight with “real feel” temps dropping into single digits.

Code Blue is a humanitarian cold-weather program provided for homeless individuals in need of shelter. It is called when temperatures reach 32 degrees or less. Code Blue Extreme applies only when temperatures plummet below the 10-degree mark.

Many people throughout Albany rely on Code Blue shelters for crucial services, including emergency shelter and hot meals. Albany County Residents in need can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the Interfaith Partnership Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.

Code Blue nights are potentially lethal for those experiencing homelessness. If you see someone in your area who needs assistance, please contact the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. Every Social Services district in the state must operate a Code Blue humanitarian cold-weather program. Contact your local homeless providers for more information.

