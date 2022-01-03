ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

By Gaby Moreno
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzNhN_0dbmPmwe00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor.

The Texas burger chain has had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way.

Clues were in two previous posts regarding the sauce. The burger chain’s social media posts used flame emojis and the words “heating up,” while leaving followers to guess what the flavor was and promising they would reveal the flavor soon.

Guesses ranged from keto ketchup to mayo mixed with ketchup. But there is no need to guess anymore.

Burkburnett family of 12 lose everything in house fire, how you can help them rebuild

The wait is over and a new ketchup flavor is here!

Whataburger has revealed the new flavor to be the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2.

The ketchup is not here to stay; Whataburger says to try the Limited Batch “while you can.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Harlingen, TX
Restaurants
City
Burkburnett, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
State
Oklahoma State
Texoma's Homepage

How to build the ultimate home gym

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shop smart and build the best home gym Thinking about building the home gym you’ve always dreamed of? Now is the time to do it. After gyms closed for several months last year due to the pandemic, working out at home officially became a thing — […]
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ketchup#Weather#Food Drink#The Limited Batch#Nh#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Texoma's Homepage

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy