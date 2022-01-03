ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Report: Todd Bates Leaving Clemson to Join Venables on Oklahoma Staff

By Brad Senkiw
 4 days ago
One of the last things Dabo Swinney said before exiting the stage after the Cheez-It Bowl was that he still had to "finish up some staff stuff that I got to get done."

It's unclear if losing a defensive coach was included in that, but as of Monday, it appears the Tigers are losing Todd Bates. The defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator is reportedly leaving Clemson to join new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables as the co-defensive coordinator.

Bates added the title of assistant head coach last month and was given a raise to $750,000 per year on a three-year contract. He has been with the Tigers since 2017 and has helped produce one of the top D-line groups in the country in recent seasons. Following the 2018 national championship season, Clemson had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Bates, of course, worked alongside Venables, who left Clemson as the defensive coordinator last month to take his first head coaching position. Bates will join Ted Roof as co-DC at OU. Roof spent the last year working on Swinney's staff as an analyst.

Bates is the first, and so far only, defensive assistant coach to leave the Tigers. Wesley Goodwin was promoted from analyst to DC while safeties coach Mickey Conn added co-defensive coordinator to his resume. Venables did take another off-field Clemson staff member, Miguel Chavis, with him to OU to become an on-field assistant.

It's a big loss for Clemson as Bates has been one of the program's top gatherer of talent. In 2019, Rivals named him its Recruiter of the Year. In 2020, 247 Sports ranked Bates second nationally among recruiters.

Swinney said last month after promoting Bates to the assistant head coach that Bates has a future as a head coach.

"What an unbelievable job he has done and somebody that I had a lot of trust in, his opinion, everything," Swinney said. "He’s also our recruiting coordinator. He’ll be a head coach sooner or later one of these days, no doubt about it to me.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject.

Comments / 0

 

Coaching at Clemson is a Dream Come True for Eason

Life is not too bad for Nick Eason these days. Not only is he getting to coach football at his alma mater, but he also inherits one of the best groups of defensive tackles in college football. Eason was officially hired as Clemson’s new defensive tackles coach on Friday, replacing...
Today in History: Clemson Beats Alabama Three Years Ago to Win Third National Championship

Three years ago today, Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium to win the Tigers' third national championship as a program. Alabama, the favorite, entered the game in the conversation among football pundits as the greatest college team of all time. By the end of the day, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney laid claim to that after becoming the first team since the 1800s to go 15-0 on January 7, 2019.
2022 CB Myles Oliver Looking Forward to Clemson Visit

In most seasons, the Tigers would typically have their recruiting classes wrapped up after the early signing period. That isn't the case for the 2022 class. Clemson saw four players decommit after Brent Venables left for Oklahoma, something uncharacteristic for the program during the Dabo Swinney era. Two of those players were defensive backs, one safety and one corner, and the coaching staff is now actively searching for other players to fill those spots.
Trevor Etienne Projection

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl. His finalists include Clemson, Florida and LSU. From SI All-American: Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.
Swinney Super Excited to Have Eason on Board

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is super excited to have former Clemson standout Nick Eason on his coaching staff. Swinney announced Friday that Eason has been named the Tigers’ Defensive Run Game Coordinator and Defensive Tackles Coach. The hire was officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee on Friday morning.
Justyn Ross Officially Enters NFL Draft, Says Farewell to Clemson

What's long been decided became official Thursday when Clemson receiver Justyn Ross officially entered the NFL draft. The redshirt junior missed the last three games of the season with a foot injury that required surgery. Ross caught 47 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. For his career,...
Former Tiger Officially Hired as Clemson’s New DT Coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees' Compensation Committee approved Nick Eason as the Tigers’ new defensive tackles coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff. The BOT met Friday morning in a called meeting to officially hire Eason, who was a First-Team All-ACC defensive lineman at Clemson in 2002. The former Tiger replaces Todd Bates on Swinney’s football staff after Bates bolted for Oklahoma earlier this week.
