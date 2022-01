U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following statement today on the first anniversary of the January 6th insurrection:. “One year ago today, the world watched in horror as our sacred temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol building, was besieged by fellow Americans. This was the culmination of a months-long, coordinated campaign by former President Trump to sow deep distrust in the integrity of our elections because he refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election.

