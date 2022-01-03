ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobleskill, NY

Seed swap in Cobleskill Jan. 29

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKL4Y_0dbmOXKk00

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Schoharie Master Gardeners will be holding its annual seed swap on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand Street, in Cobleskill.

DEC: It’s illegal and harmful to feed deer in the winter

They encourage participants to bring seeds to swap but said it’s not mandatory. Seed swap will include vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Gardening books will also be available for swapping. Face masks will be mandatory.

Questions can be directed to Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or (518) 234-4303 ext. 119.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cobleskill, NY
Cobleskill, NY
Government
City
Schoharie, NY
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

$500,000 grant to benefit Upstate Agriculture Workforce Training Program

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado announced Friday a $500,000 workforce training grant for the SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill. The funds will help students work in collaboration with large, multi-location agricultural equipment dealerships in New York State to develop and deliver an agricultural power machinery workforce training program. “With ongoing […]
COBLESKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Holmes
NEWS10 ABC

Poestenkill councilmember says DOH no closer to finding a source of PFOA/PFAS

On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.
POESTENKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Flowers#Gardening#Vegetables#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NEWS10 ABC

Kid Blast, famed racehorse, finds new career at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga

A bay gelding horse named Kid Blast created a name for both himself and owner Parting Glass Racing, winning or finishing in all eight races at New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) tracks. Now, just five miles from the famed Saratoga Race Course, Kid Blast has still been making memories and bringing joy to those around him as a therapy horse with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Medicine Shoppe in Ilion providing Monoclonal Antibody treatments

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we continue to try to combat the pandemic, Steven and Colleen Pardi of The Ilion Medicine Shoppe are working to not only get the community tested for COVID-19, but provide Monoclonal Antibody treatment at their wellness clinic at Francesca’s Banquet and Catering Hall. “Many people have said that I really […]
ILION, NY
NEWS10 ABC

White House efforts to cover winter heating bills: What it means for the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Biden Administration distributed another $4.5 billion in funds Thursday to help low-income Americans cover heating costs this winter, with the most money being distributed to cold-weather states. New York State is set to receive nearly $900 million in funding, a welcome contribution for Capital Region residents who have recently seen […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy