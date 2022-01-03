Seed swap in Cobleskill Jan. 29

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Schoharie Master Gardeners will be holding its annual seed swap on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand Street, in Cobleskill.

They encourage participants to bring seeds to swap but said it’s not mandatory. Seed swap will include vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Gardening books will also be available for swapping. Face masks will be mandatory.

Questions can be directed to Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or (518) 234-4303 ext. 119.

