Netflix just dropped a new trailer for Kristen Bell's latest movie. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window sparked some amused reactions online when it got announced. The comedy and psychological drama hybrid is obviously taking a bit of inspiration from works like The Woman in the Window. Amy Adams witnessed a murder that occurred in her neighbor's apartment in that movie. The police didn't buy her story and that helped spark the action. But, Bell's film inverts that premise a bit by having her character, Anna, perform as an unreliable narrator. This woman likes wine quite a bit and can't keep reality and hallucinations separate. Tom Reily comes onto the scene as the perfect neighbor with a young daughter. But, Anna is distrustful of him. She's pretty sure that the murder occurred, but authorities would need more proof than that. Bell's character is charged with getting to the bottom of it. However, there's no telling what kind of danger she might encounter on the way to the truth.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO