Actress Alanna Ubach chats voice over work in ‘Crossing Swords’

Alanna Ubach talks about the unique animated show “Crossing Swords.” Ubach also chatted about her new hobby of finding abandoned payphones and decorating them across the city of Los Angeles.

“Crossing Swords” is available now on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 3, 2022.

