Statesville, NC

Teen among 2 killed in head-on Statesville collision during Monday storms

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager was among two people who were killed in a head-on collision in Statesville during Monday morning’s storms, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 a.m. Monday near NC 90 and Lippard Farm Road. Statesville residents Brandy Redmon, 41, and Kenyon Dulin, 16, were both found suffering from injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say both were in an Infiniti sedan traveling west on NC 90 when they lost control and crossed the centerline colliding head-on with a box truck. 46-year-old Mount Holly resident Roxann Constransitch was the driver of the truck and was transported to a trauma center by Iredell County EMS with serious injuries, according to the trooper’s report.

Mooresville warehouse collapses as strong winds sweep through NC

An initial investigation indicated the sedan exceeded a safe speed for the conditions of the wet roadway and that the vehicle was being operated with unsafe tires.

It is unclear what the relationship was between Redmon, who was driving, and her passenger, Dulin.

The roadways were shut down for approximately three hours during the course of the investigation.

