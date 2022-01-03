Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closing early on Monday.

Due to low staffing levels at multiple locations combined with inclement weather conditions, all library branches will close at 4 p.m. on January 3rd.

In addition, the Storyville at the Rosedale branch is closed on Monday.

Officials say branches are expected to open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additional information is available at BCPL.info .

