Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closing early on Monday.

Due to low staffing levels at multiple locations combined with inclement weather conditions, all library branches will close at 4 p.m. on January 3rd.

In addition, the Storyville at the Rosedale branch is closed on Monday.

Officials say branches are expected to open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additional information is available at BCPL.info .

Photo by Iñaki del Olmo on Unsplash

The post Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

