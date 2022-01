Artificial-intelligence algorithm developed on XSEDE-allocated systems promises better MRI agents with unprecedented speed of discovery. Jan. 6, 2022 — Using XSEDE-allocated supercomputers, scientists at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have created an “artificial chemist,” a computer program that mimics the expertise of human chemists. The artificial intelligence (AI) system is capable of directing an automated laboratory to synthesize new contrast agents for medical MRI imaging. The new contrast agents, thanks to the AI, have a ratio of signal-to-noise as much as 50% higher than previous state-of-the-art, human-designed materials. This performance boost offers the possibility of more detailed medical scans of the human body, improving diagnosis.

