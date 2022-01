We recently watched a movie called “Fantastic Fungi” for the third time. The first time was at its public debut in a high school auditorium in Telluride, Colorado, on August 15, 2019. It was the first night of the 38th annual Mushroom Festival that is held there annually on the middle weekend of August. The auditorium was full of appreciative mycologists and lay enthusiasts. The second time was a sparsely attended showing at the spectacular Tampa Theater. If we had had some notice it was coming, we’d have told you to go see it. The third was a recent viewing on our television at home. It is currently available on the most popular streaming sites, and we suggest everyone watch it.

