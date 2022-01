NEDERLAND — A federal judge ruled in favor of the government in a motion by attorneys for the owners of Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals in Nederland. U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield ruled against a motion for defense attorneys to obtain a transcript of the grand jury proceedings that resulted in an indictment for Jake Daughtry and nine other defendants on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

