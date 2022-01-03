ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dbmMSqh00

Two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week, Austria's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the passenger started issuing threats about two hours into the flight “and thereby endangered the safety of the plane.”

After quietly reaching out to the plane's crew, the officers overpowered the disruptive passenger and kept him under observation until the plane landed and they were able to hand him over to Canadian authorities.

In a statement, Lufthansa confirmed that the incident occurred on its Dec. 29 flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, and thanked the pair for their help.

The German carrier declined to provide further details citing data protection.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
foxwilmington.com

Out of Control Passengers Party on Plane From Canada to Cancun

A wild party on board a plane chartered from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, is sparking outrage after videos showing social media influencers and their friends drinking, vaping, and “crowd surfing” on the Sunwing Air flight have surfaced. The flight attendants on board say they tried to restore order, but the passengers were out of control. Now the airline has canceled their return trip and they’re stranded in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Rowdy#Overpowered#Austria#Frankfurt#Interior Ministry#Canadian#Lufthansa#German
The Independent

Passenger caught punching flight attendant pleads guilty

A passenger who was caught on camera punching a flight attendant in the face has pleaded guilty to “interfering with a flight attendant”. Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego on 23 May when the violent altercation occurred.As the plane approached its final descent, a member of cabin crew requested that Quinonez stow her tray table, put on her seatbelt and wear her mask correctly, according to a plea agreement, reports CNN.The flight attendant then returned to her own seat.However, she approached Quinonez again after the latter starting filming her using a smartphone.Quinonez...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Airlines won't fly passengers home after video shows them maskless and partying on flight to Mexico: "It's a slap in the face"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dozens of canceled flights leave passengers stuck at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — Airline cancellation woes continued into the new year. More than 2,400 flights were canceled across the nation on New Year's Day due to the pandemic and a winter storm up north. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Tampa International Airport as a result of 60...
TAMPA, FL
BBC

Canada party plane influencer 'idiots' fly home to face music

Canadian officials say a group of influencers whose rowdy behaviour on a flight led to their stranding in Mexico have flown home to face an inquiry. In a briefing, a top health official said that 27 had returned and were screened at the airport. Some of the group could face stiff punishments.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

ABC News

501K+
Followers
125K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy