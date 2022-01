Judge Dick Ambrose has announced his retirement as a judge on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas effective Dec. 31, 2021 (”DeWine fills judicial vacancies,” Dec. 4). Many Clevelanders remember Ambrose as the talented middle linebacker for the Cleveland Browns from the mid-1970s into the early 1980s. He deserves even greater recognition for his more significant and important post-NFL career on the court, where he provided public service above and beyond the call of duty.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO