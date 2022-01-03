ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Free Week’ music festival returns to Austin — here are participating venues

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week is returning this week to downtown Austin, offering free concerts from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8.

This year, more than 100 bands of various genres will perform across nine music venues, listed below:

  • Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River St.)
  • Elysium (705 Red River St.)
  • Empire Control Room (606 E. Seventh St.)
  • Flamingo Cantina (515 E. Sixth St.)
  • Mohawk (912 Red River St.)
  • Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (801 Red River St.)
  • Swan Dive (615 Red River St.)
  • The Green Jay (711 Red River St.)
  • Valhalla (710 Red River St.)

The Austin music tradition has been around for nearly two decades and started at Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets. It’s a way to bring business to local clubs and venues that usually experience a winter slump.

Click here to see the show schedule for this weekend. Events part of Free Week will be labeled as such.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

What is frostweed? Unique ice formations seen in Central Texas

KXAN viewer Seth Willis sent in multiple photos of a strange ice formation that occurred this Friday morning. This plant is called frostweed and is native to Central Texas. Also known as Verbesina virginica, this plant is capable of producing strange ice sculptures under the right conditions.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Lottery officials said a $1 million ticket was sold in Brownsville. The ticket, without the Powerball number, was sold at a Stripes Convenience store located at 3301 Southmost Road. As of yet, no one has come forward to claim the ticket. In 2017 the Texas Legislature enacted HB 59 and […]
