‘Free Week’ music festival returns to Austin — here are participating venues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week is returning this week to downtown Austin, offering free concerts from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8.

This year, more than 100 bands of various genres will perform across nine music venues, listed below:

Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River St.)

Elysium (705 Red River St.)

Empire Control Room (606 E. Seventh St.)

Flamingo Cantina (515 E. Sixth St.)

Mohawk (912 Red River St.)

Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (801 Red River St.)

Swan Dive (615 Red River St.)

The Green Jay (711 Red River St.)

Valhalla (710 Red River St.)

The Austin music tradition has been around for nearly two decades and started at Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets. It’s a way to bring business to local clubs and venues that usually experience a winter slump.

Click here to see the show schedule for this weekend. Events part of Free Week will be labeled as such.

