Framingham Police Arrest Milford Man on Drunk Driving Charge at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Police officers arrested a Milford man on a drunk driving charge on New Year’s Day at 3 a.m. “An officer observed motor...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – Police officers arrested a Milford man on a drunk driving charge on New Year’s Day at 3 a.m. “An officer observed motor...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0