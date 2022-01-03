Framingham Police Arrest Milford Man on Drunk Driving Charge at 3 a.m.

WOLFEBORO, NEW HAMPSHIRE – A Framingham man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday night after the vessel capsized, according to New Hampshire State Marine Patrol. Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, NH Marine Patrol received information that five people had fallen out of a canoe and into the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO